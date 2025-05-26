Former Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag Replaces Xabi Alonso At Bayer Leverkusen, Signs A Two-Year Contract

Bayer Leverkusen on Monday, May 26th, announced the joining of the Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag to replace Xabi Alonso in the German club.

The former Manchester head coach has signed a contract with Bayer Leverkusen till 2027. During his tenure with the English club, Ten Hag helped the Red Devils clinch the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Erik Ten Hag Replaces Xabi Alonso At Bayer Leverkusen

Erik Ten Hag's move to the Bundesliga comes a few days after Xabi Alonso left Bayer Leverkusen to join Real Madrid, replacing Carlo Ancelotti.

The Dutch manager joined Manchester United in June 2022, after staying in the Premier League for more than two years. The Red Devils sacked Ten Hag in October 2024.

While announcing Erik Ten Hag's move to Bayer Leverkusen, the German club's sporting director, Simon Rolfes, pointed out the Dutch manager's accolades in his previous clubs.

The Bayer Leverkusen sporting director also heaped praise on Erik Ten Hag for proving his class as a coach.

“With Erik ten Hag, we are relying on an experienced coach with impressive sporting success. His six titles with Ajax Amsterdam were exceptional," Simon Rolfes stated in the club's statement as quoted by Goal.com.

“With three league titles and two cup wins, he and Ajax dominated Dutch football from 2018 to 2022. And with his subsequent successes with Manchester United, under sometimes difficult conditions, Erik has also proven his class as a coach," the statement added.

Erik Ten Hag also opened up on his move and said that Bayer Leverkusen is one best German clubs. The 55-year-old manager added that he was impressed with the club's management.

“Bayer 04 is one of the best clubs in Germany and also belongs to the extended European elite. The club offers excellent conditions, and the discussions with the management have impressed me greatly," Ten Hag said.

Bayer Leverkusen Ends 2024-2025 Season At Second Place On Bundesliga Points Table