'Too Much Pressure': Enzo Maresca Plays Down Chelsea Wonderkid Estevao's Comparison With Lionel Messi After The Blues Stun Barcelona

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea produced a near-perfect performance as they defeated Barcelona 3-0 in a crucial UEFA Champions League (UCL) clash. The win comes in at a very important time for The Blues as they have now taken a massive stride towards directly qualifying for the round of 16. This was also Chelsea's 100th UEFA Champions League game at Stamford Bridge.

With 10 points from five games, Enzo Maresca's men are at the fifth spot of the UCL Points Table. Chelsea have won 3 games so far in the ongoing 2025-26 edition of the UEFA Champions League.

Enzo Maresca Opens Up On Estevao's Comparison With Lionel Messi

Chelsea's wonderkid Estevao scored a goal as The Blues defeated FC Barcelona 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. The Chelsea vs Barcelona game was also looked up as the battle of prodigies with Estevao and Lamine Yamal playing on both sides.

Giving a glimpse of the promise that he holds as a footballer, Estevao scored 10 minutes after half-time when he received the ball on the right. Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca praised the youngster for his efforts and also downplayed his comparison with the greats of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

"Him, Lamine, they are so young, at 18, that if you start to talk about Messi, Ronaldo, I think it's too much pressure for young boys like them. Eighteen, they need to enjoy, they need to arrive at the training ground happy. But when you start to compare them with Messi or with Ronaldo, I think it's too much for them," said Maresca after the game.

Estevao Reflects On His Performance