Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup In India?

Arsenal players after win over Atletico Madrid in the UCL | Image: AP

Arsenal will hope to continue their winning run when they host Brighton & Hove Albion in a Carabao Cup 4th round clash at the Emirates. The Gunners have been in stellar form and are on a 10-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

Brighton lost to Manchester United 4-2 in the Premier League and will try to get back to winning ways. Brighton have scored goals for fun, and Paraguay international Diego Gomez has been in the thick of things. Arsenal's defensive shape has been pretty solid, and they will be put through their paces against the Seagulls.

For the Gunners, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli won't be available for the match, but Mikel Arteta will have the service of Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori and Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Carabao Cup Live Streaming

When will the Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Carabao Cup Match be played?

The Carabao Cup match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will be played on Thursday.

Where will the Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Carabao Cup match be played?

The Carabao Cup match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will take place at Emirates Stadium, London.

At what time will the Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Carabao Cup match be played?

The Carabao Cup match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will start at 1:15 AM IST.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Carabao Cup match in India?

The live telecast of the Carabao Cup match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal Will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Carabao Cup match in India?