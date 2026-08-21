Arsenal vs Coventry City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League 2026-27 Opener In India?

Arsenal will open their Premier League title defence against newly promoted Coventry City at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners showed a flawless display in their 3-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Community Shield and Mikel Arteta's team warmed up in style for a gruelling EPL season.

Frank Lampard's Coventry will be one of the teams to watch out for, and Arsenal will be aware of their antics. Coventry have had their fair share of problems, but Lampard made sure they secured a promotion to the EPL with three games to spare.

On the other hand, the North Londoners strengthened their squad by bringing the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and it will be interesting to see what Arteta's approach will be in the very first encounter.

Arsenal vs Coventry City, Premier League 2026-27 Live Streaming

When will the Arsenal vs Coventry City Premier League 2026-27 Match take place?

The Arsenal vs Coventry City Premier League 2026-27 match will take place on Saturday, August 22 (IST).

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Where will the Arsenal vs Coventry City Premier League 2026-27 match take place?

The Arsenal vs Coventry City Premier League 2026-27 will take place at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

What time will the Arsenal vs Coventry City Premier League 2026-27 match start?

The Arsenal vs Coventry City Premier League 2026-27 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

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Where can you watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Coventry City Premier League 2026-27 match?

The Arsenal vs Coventry City Premier League 2026-27 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Coventry City Premier League 2026-27 match?