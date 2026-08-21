'Your football Is 20 Years Behind': Bhaichung Bhutia Sounds Alarm Ahead Of India vs Brazil Friendly, Urges To Boycott Clash

The curtain raiser of the much-anticipated India vs Brazil friendly has taken place after a delegation from the Brazil Football Confederation visited Kolkata and inspected the iconic Salt Lake Stadium to assess the situation. West Bengal Sports Minister Indranil Khan also accompanied the Brazilian contingent ahead of the friendly match, scheduled to take place on October 3.

Bhaichung Bhutia Aims Potshots At India vs Brazil Match

Amid the preparations for the India vs Brazil friendly match, Bhaichung Bhutia has called for a boycott of the clash at Salt Lake Stadium. There have been reports that approximately INR 60-70 crore would have to be shelled out for staging this single match.

To accommodate this match, India also withdrew their name from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup, which further triggered a controversy. In a conversation with 420 Grams, Bhaichung said, “Boycott that Brazil match. Then I think that is a big message. Then every organiser, every federation will think twice.

“If the Bengal government is going to pay or try and raise [money] for this match, please raise it for Bengal to have the next few gold medals in the Commonwealth Games. So when you have ₹30 crore, please invest it in the next four years to have 10 medals in the Commonwealth Games."

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Bhaichung further reiterated that organising the match would put India years behind in football. “If the match happens, everybody is excited, fans come in, you know, media, the government, everybody will be happy. But once the match happens, your money is gone and your football is 20 years behind."

Brazil Football Delegation Visited Kolkata

The delegation arrived at the venue alongside West Bengal Sports Minister Indranil Khan and inspected all the facilities and arrangements at the iconic Kolkata venue. Kolkata witnessed Lionel Messi's Argentina play against Venezuela in a friendly encounter back in 2011 and now their archrival Brazil is all set to visit the country.

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