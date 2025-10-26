Updated 26 October 2025 at 17:37 IST
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?
Arsenal will take on Crystal Palace in the upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 fixture, on October 26.
Premier League 2025-2026: Arsenal will square off against Crystal Palace in the upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 match at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, October 26.
The match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace will kick off at 7:30 PM IST. The Gunners and the Sea Gulls have locked horns 25 times, out of which Arsenal clinched 15 wins and Crystal Palace sealed three wins. Meanwhile, seven matches ended in a draw.
Arsenal are unbeaten in their previous five matches after starting the season on a good note. The Gunners are coming into this match after beating Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League on October 22. Arsenal hold the top spot in the Premier League standings with 19 points after playing eight matches.
On the other hand, Crystal Palace clinched two wins and conceded two defeats in their previous five fixtures. The Sea Gulls are coming into this match after conceding a 1-0 defeat against AEK Larnaca in the UEFA Conference League. Crystal Palace hold the ninth place on the Premier League table with 13 points after playing eight matches.
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming
When will the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?
The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, October 26.
Where will the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?
The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Emirates Stadium in London, England.
What time will the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-2026 match start?
The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-2026 match?
The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-2026 match?
The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-2026 match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription.
