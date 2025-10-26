'Happy To Help': Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts To His Historic Feat Of Netting 950 Career Goals, Reiterates On His Hunger For Achieving More

Another day, another record, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to create history despite being in the last phase of his career. The 40-year-old, who has never looked like as if he is running out of steam, moved an inch closer to scoring an incredible 1,000 career goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his sixth goal of the ongoing Saudi Pro League against Al-Hazm as Al-Nassr registered a dominant 2-0 victory. Al-Nassr have been nothing short of perfect this season and they have won all their six games so far. With eighteen points against their name, the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side is still undefeated in the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts To His 950th Goal

Portuguese superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix joined forces to help Al-Nassr secure a 2-0 victory. Following Al-Nassr's stellar victory at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Buraidah, Cristiano Ronaldo took to his social media account to reflect on his achievement. "Happy to help the team win and to hit 950 goals! Always hungry for more!", wrote CR7 on his Instagram account.

Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix has started to deliver for Al-Nassr and the club is immensely benefiting from his consistent performances. Cristiano Ronaldo is eyeing his final summit, the football World Cup, and he will try his very best to get his hands on the iconic trophy in the multi-nation event that will be played next year.

The Jorge Jesus side are comfortably placed at the top of the Saudi Pro League points table and they are followed by Al-Taawoun, who are on the second spot, and Al-Hilal, who are on the third spot.

List Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Career Goals

5 for Sporting CP

145 for Manchester United

450 for Real Madrid

101 for Juventus

106 for Al-Nassr

143 for Portugal

Al-Nassr Stun Al-Hazm In Saudi Pro League Clash