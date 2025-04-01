Arsenal vs Fulham: Know Live Streaming Details, Match Location, Timings, Probable Playing XI And Full Squads

Arsenal are all set and ready to take on Fulham in their English Premier League match. Both of these teams are currently in the top 10 of the EPL table with Arsenal currently second in the Premier League table and Fulham in third. Arsenal are considered as one of the favorites to win the Premier League title but in recent game weeks have fallen behind Liverpool who are the table toppers. Arsenal will be desperate for a win as they look to cut down the gap to Liverpool who are 12 points ahead of them.

Where Will The Premier League Match Between Arsenal And Fulham Be Played?

Arsenal and Fulham will be playing their English Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium in London. The Emirates Stadium is the home stadium of Arsenal.

Where To Watch The Premier League Match Between Arsenal And Fulham?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on JioHotstar.

What Time Will The Premier League Match Between Arsenal And Fulham Be Broadcasted?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham will be broadcasted and streamed live at 12:15 AM IST.

Predicted XI's For The Premier League Match Between Arsenal And Fulham?

Arsenal Predicted XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Nwaneri, Merino, Trossard

Fulham Predicted XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian, Jimenez

Arsenal's Full Squad For The 2024-25 Season

Arsenal's Squad: William Saliba, Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Thomas Partey, Gabriel, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Jurrien Timber, Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, David Raya, Mikel Merino, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling, Neto, Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice

Fulham's Full Squad For The 2024-25 Season