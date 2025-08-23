Arsenal vs Leeds United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Premier League 2025-2026: Arsenal will lock horns against Leeds United in the forthcoming Premier League 2025-2026 fixture at the Emirates Stadium in London, on Saturday, August 23.

The match between Arsenal and Leeds will kick off at 10 PM IST.

Both Arsenal and Leeds have faced 11 times, out of which the Gunners have clinched nine wins, and twice the result ended in a stalemate.

Arsenal will be confident as they approach this match. The Gunners are coming into this match after beating Manchester United 1-0 in their previous fixture. Arsenal are holding the seventh place on the standings with three points after playing just one match. It was Riccardo Calafiori's lone goal that helped the Gunners clinch three points against the Red Devils.

On the other hand, Leeds United also had a great start to the 2025-2026 season, after sealing a 1-0 victory over Everton in their last game. Luka Nmecha scored the only goal for Leeds against Everton from the spotkick and helped his side clinch three points in their opening match of the season.

Leeds hold the eighth place on the table with three points after playing just one game.

