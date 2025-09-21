Arsenal vs Manchester City: Here's Brief Look At The Predicted XIs And Head-To-Head Record For The Premier League Clash

The last game of Matchweek Five will be played between Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Arsenal have won three out of their last four games, and they are placed third on the Premier League points table. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, on the other hand, have won just two out of their last four games, and they will be up against a very confident side who recently defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in their recent UEFA Champions League clash.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Head-To-Head Records

There is a lot at stake as far as Arsenal and City are concerned. Arsenal have a chance at ending up in top two if they defeat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Arsenal currently have 9 points, and a win against City will give them 3 more points. Manchester City, on the other hand, can end at the number sixth spot if they get the better of Mikel Arteta's men at the Emirates Stadium. Here's a brief look at Manchester City and Arsenal's head-to-head records:

Total matches played: 50

50 Matches won by Arsenal: 23

23 Matches won by Manchester City: 17

17 Total draws: 10

10 Arsenal's yellow cards: 77

77 Manchester City's yellow cards: 101

101 Arsenal's red cards: 5

5 Manchester City's red cards: 5

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Here's A Look At Last 5 Matches

Arsenal Won: 3

3 Manchester City Won: 0

0 Total Draws: 2

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Here Are The Predicted XI

Arsenal's Predicted XI: D. Raya, Gabriel, R. Calafiori, W. Saliba, J. Timber, M. Zubimendi, D. Rice, M. Merino, N. Madueke, G. Martinelli, V. Gyoekeres

D. Raya, Gabriel, R. Calafiori, W. Saliba, J. Timber, M. Zubimendi, D. Rice, M. Merino, N. Madueke, G. Martinelli, V. Gyoekeres Manchester City's Predicted XI: G. Donnarumma, A. Khusanov, J. Gvardiol, R. Dias, N. O'Reilly, J. Doku, B. Silva, P. Foden, T. Reijnders, Rodri, and E. Haaland

ALSO READ | Bruno Fernandes And Ruben Amorim Register New Career Milestones As Manchester United Decimate Enzo Maresca's Chelsea At Old Trafford

Pep Guardiola Lavishes Praise On Mikel Arteta