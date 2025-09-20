Pep Guardiola Looks To Avoid Unwanted Record As High-Flying Manchester City Host Mikel Arteta's Arsenal At The Iconic Emirates Stadium

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are all set to clash with each other in Premier League Matchweek Five's last game. With three victories from four games in the ongoing season, Arsenal are currently on the second spot of the Premier League points table. City, on the other hand, endured a horrid start to their season, but they bounced back with a 3-0 win over United in the 'Manchester Derby'.

Pep Guardiola Looks To Avoid Unwanted Record

Despite being on the right track and gaining their momentum back, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be wary of the threat that Mikel Arteta's Arsenal possesses. Pep will be mindful of the fact that under him City haven't been able to defeat Arsenal in their previous four games. City, under Pep Guardiola, haven't been able to finish on the winning side against a team five times in a row and they need to keep this record intact when they face Arsenal.

A lot has been spoken about Arsenal's main man Mikel Arteta lately. In Matchweek 3, Arsenal went down to Liverpool 1-0, but they'll look to bounce back when they host City at the Emirates Stadium. Pep Guardiola lavished praise on his former assistant and hailed him as extraordinary.

"They increase the squad in four or five transfer windows, it is an unbelievable squad and unbelievable team. It is one of the toughest opponents you can find right now in Europe. Step by step, window by window, Arsenal is getting better. Last season in Europe, they made an incredible step forward", said Guardiola, while lavishing praise on Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta.

Guardiola Reflects On City's Previous Clash Against Arsenal

Prior to the high-profile clash, Pep Guardiola reflected on the mistakes that Manchester City made when they faced Arsenal in the previous season. "The game last season, we started like many times last season, like an under-14s team and gave away a thousand million goals. We forgot to do what we had to do and it was easy for Arsenal. I want to compete to be a better team than we were last season", said Pep.