Updated 21 September 2025 at 12:19 IST
Bruno Fernandes And Ruben Amorim Register New Career Milestones As Manchester United Decimate Enzo Maresca's Chelsea At Old Trafford
Manchester United stormed into the top 10 after beating Chelsea 2-1 in their home game during matchweek five. Both the teams were reduced to 10 men in the first half of the game
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Heightened drama and Red Card chaos, Ruben Amorim found his silver lining as Manchester United defeated Chelsea 2-1 in a rain-hit game. Chelsea were being tipped as favourites to win the headline Premier League clash and pile more pain on United, but Ruben Amorim's 'Red Devils' had some other ideas in their minds.
United, especially Amorim, came under heavy scrutiny after City defeated them by 3-0 in the 'Manchester Derby' and many believed that his time as the manager of the Red Devils was slowly coming to a close.
Ruben Amorim And Bruno Fernandes Achieve New Milestones
After Chelsea were reduced to a 10-man team following a red card to Robert Sanchez, United took a two-goal lead over Enzo Maresca's men in the first half of the game. There was no shortage of drama, certainly, as Casemiro was also sent off, which evened out the playing field for both Chelsea and Manchester United. The 'Red Devils' had come to this game with just four points from as many games, their worst start to a Premier League campaign for 33 years, but for now they can take a sigh of relief.
ALSO READ | Kylian Mbappe Backs Zinedine Zidane To Replace Didier Deschamps As France Boss: 'Only He Can Do It'
Interestingly, both Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Amorim achieved new career milestones, courtesy of Manchester United's 2-1 win against 'The Blues'. Bruno Fernandes is now directly involved in 100 Premier League goals since the start of 20/21, and it is by far the most as compared to any other midfielder across Europe’s top five leagues. Fernandes has 56 goals and 44 assists to his name.
Ruben Amorim too will be relieved after the outcome of the game, as this is the first time that United secured back-to-back home wins since his reign as the manager of 'Red Devils' started.
ALSO READ | Andre Onana Set For Manchester United Exit, Cameroon Shotstopper To Join Turkish Side Trabzonspor On Loan: Reports
Manchester United Boss Looks To Build On Momentum
There are plenty of questions about Ruben Amorim's coaching style, but he'll still like to believe that he is the best suited man for the job. After the Manchester United vs Chelsea game, Ruben Amorim said that United will look to build on the momentum that he gained from the game against Enzo Maresca's team. Amorim also said that his team has to be more careful from the next time and reducing the team to 10 men won't help their cause.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 21 September 2025 at 12:19 IST