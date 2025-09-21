Bruno Fernandes And Ruben Amorim Register New Career Milestones As Manchester United Decimate Enzo Maresca's Chelsea At Old Trafford

Heightened drama and Red Card chaos, Ruben Amorim found his silver lining as Manchester United defeated Chelsea 2-1 in a rain-hit game. Chelsea were being tipped as favourites to win the headline Premier League clash and pile more pain on United, but Ruben Amorim's 'Red Devils' had some other ideas in their minds.

United, especially Amorim, came under heavy scrutiny after City defeated them by 3-0 in the 'Manchester Derby' and many believed that his time as the manager of the Red Devils was slowly coming to a close.

Ruben Amorim And Bruno Fernandes Achieve New Milestones

After Chelsea were reduced to a 10-man team following a red card to Robert Sanchez, United took a two-goal lead over Enzo Maresca's men in the first half of the game. There was no shortage of drama, certainly, as Casemiro was also sent off, which evened out the playing field for both Chelsea and Manchester United. The 'Red Devils' had come to this game with just four points from as many games, their worst start to a Premier League campaign for 33 years, but for now they can take a sigh of relief.

Interestingly, both Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Amorim achieved new career milestones, courtesy of Manchester United's 2-1 win against 'The Blues'. Bruno Fernandes is now directly involved in 100 Premier League goals since the start of 20/21, and it is by far the most as compared to any other midfielder across Europe’s top five leagues. Fernandes has 56 goals and 44 assists to his name.

Ruben Amorim too will be relieved after the outcome of the game, as this is the first time that United secured back-to-back home wins since his reign as the manager of 'Red Devils' started.

Manchester United Boss Looks To Build On Momentum