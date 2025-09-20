Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Premier League 2025-2026: Arsenal will square off against Manchester City in their upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 fixture at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 21.

The high-voltage match between Arsenal and Manchester City is scheduled to kick off at 9 PM IST on Sunday, September 21.

The two big names have locked horns 41 times. Out of which, the Gunners clinched 11 wins, and City sealed 21 victories. Even though City always had an edge over Arsenal, nine games ended in a draw.

The Gunners have clinched four wins in their previous five fixtures. Arsenal are coming into this match after beating Athletic Club 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League. Arsenal hold the second place on the Premier League 2025-2026 standings with nine points and have a goal difference of +8.

On the other hand, Manchester City had a sloppy start to the 2025-2026 season. In their previous five matches, City clinched three wins. Pep Guardiola's side are coming into this match after beating Napoli 2-0 in the UCL. After playing four Premier League matches, Manchester City hold eighth place on the table with six points and have a goal difference of +4.

When will the Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, September 21.

Where will the Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Emirates Stadium, London, England.

What time will the Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 9 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 9 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match?