Carlo Ancelotti To Part Ways With Real Madrid, Set To Take Over Brazil National Team: Reports

Updated April 29th 2025, 11:08 IST
Carlo Ancelotti's future has remained a huge talking point. Speculations intensified further following Madrid's Copa del Rey final defeat against Barcelona recently.
It has now emerged that the Italian has reached an agreement in principle to be the next manager of the Brazil Football Team. He does have a contract with Los Blancos until 2026 but is now set to leave the club after this season. As per eminent journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) wants Ancelotti to be on the sidelines during Brazil's next set of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
He posted on X, "BREAKING: Carlo Ancelotti and Brazil have reached an agreement in principle for the Italian to become Seleçao head coach for the World Cup 2026.
"Deal valid from June, NOT after Clubs World Cup.
“Real Madrid and Ancelotti would part ways nicely with formal steps needed next.”
Also Read: Kylian Mbappe Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo, Shatters CR7's Long-Standing Real Madrid Record Amid Poor Season
Brazilian businessman Diego Fernandes, who is acting on the behest of CBF, was in attendance during the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Ancelotti has always been the preferred choice for the Brazil role and CBF already failed once in their pursuit during the last Copa America.
It has also been learnt that the Real Madrid manager is set for a hefty paycheck in his new role. He could be the highest paid national team manager should he accept the terms and conditions. Brazil are currently 4th in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers points table and are very much in contention to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Also Read: Aston Villa's On-loan Manchester United Forward Marcus Rashford Set to Miss Remainder of 2024-25 Season - Reports
The coveted title has eluded them since 2022 and CBF hopes Ancelotti would be the best man for the job. Real Madrid remain in contention for the La Liga title, but given Barcelona's form, there are very little chances of them leapfrogging Hansi Flick's men as it stands.
Published April 29th 2025, 11:08 IST