Carlo Ancelotti To Part Ways With Real Madrid, Set To Take Over Brazil National Team: Reports

Carlo Ancelotti's future has remained a huge talking point. Speculations intensified further following Madrid's Copa del Rey final defeat against Barcelona recently.

Carlo Ancelotti Reaches Agreement In Principle To Become Brazil Manager

It has now emerged that the Italian has reached an agreement in principle to be the next manager of the Brazil Football Team. He does have a contract with Los Blancos until 2026 but is now set to leave the club after this season. As per eminent journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) wants Ancelotti to be on the sidelines during Brazil's next set of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

He posted on X, "BREAKING: Carlo Ancelotti and Brazil have reached an agreement in principle for the Italian to become Seleçao head coach for the World Cup 2026.

"Deal valid from June, NOT after Clubs World Cup.

“Real Madrid and Ancelotti would part ways nicely with formal steps needed next.”

Brazilian businessman Diego Fernandes, who is acting on the behest of CBF, was in attendance during the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Ancelotti has always been the preferred choice for the Brazil role and CBF already failed once in their pursuit during the last Copa America.

Can Carlo Ancelotti lead Brazil To Their 6th World Cup Title?

It has also been learnt that the Real Madrid manager is set for a hefty paycheck in his new role. He could be the highest paid national team manager should he accept the terms and conditions. Brazil are currently 4th in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers points table and are very much in contention to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.