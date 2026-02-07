Updated 7 February 2026 at 18:32 IST
Arsenal vs Sunderland Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Live In India?
Arsenal will host Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium on February 7, 2026, for their Premier League clash. The Gunners would hope to maintain their winning streak going into the match.
Arsenal will push for their first Premier League title in over two decades as they face Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium on February 7, 2026. The Gunners took full advantage of the slip-ups of Manchester City and Aston Villa as they defeated Leeds 4-0 last weekend, ending their three-game winless streak.
Following the Premier League clash, Arsenal faced Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi final's second leg earlier this week. Kai Havertz's last-gasp winner against Chelsea saw the Gunners seal their spot in Wembley for the cup final. Mikel Arteta's side will face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.
Meanwhile, Sunderland have been one of the trickiest teams so far this season, as they have lost most of their games, but also managed a win against big clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool. Notably, their reverse fixture in November ended in a draw, which had dented the Gunners' title aspirations.
Arsenal vs Sunderland Live Streaming Details
When will the Arsenal vs Sunderland Hotspur Premier League Match take place?
The Arsenal vs Sunderland Premier League match will take place on Saturday, February 07.
Where will the Arsenal vs Sunderland Premier League match take place?
The Arsenal vs Sunderland Premier League match will take place at Emirates Stadium, London, England.
What time will the Arsenal vs Sunderland Premier League match start?
The Arsenal vs Sunderland Premier League match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Sunderland Premier League match in India?
The Arsenal vs Sunderland League match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Sunderland Premier League match in India?
The Arsenal vs Sunderland Premier League match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription.