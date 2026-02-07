FC Barcelona vs RCD Mallorca Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The La Liga Match Live In India?

La Liga action makes its grand return to Camp Nou as FC Barcelona returns to action and hosts Mallorca for a crucial fixture in the competition. The Catalans will enter the fixture with significant confidence, while Mallorca will be ambitious to secure a victory in the competition.

FC Barcelona is coming off a significant triumphant spree, winning 16 out of 17 matches across competitions. The Catalans' momentum is immense, and their attack is filled with potential. Stars like Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal have proved themselves instrumental in their title defence so far.

The Catalan titans have already progressed in the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey, and winning the upcoming fixture against Mallorca would help them secure additional momentum as well as some crucial points in the league.

Mallorca are currently fighting to stay clear of relegation and require a victory to remain out of the red zone. The visiting side would be aiming to be resilient and would intend to frustrate the La Liga titans, FC Barcelona.

Expect an intense battle between both sides as they are expected to deliver a spirited performance in the competition.

FC Barcelona vs Mallorca, La Liga 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the FC Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-2026 Match take place?

The FC Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, February 07, 2026.

Where will the FC Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-2026 match take place?

The FC Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-2026 will take place at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

What time will the FC Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-2026 match start?

The FC Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-2026 match will start at 08:45 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the FC Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-2026 match?

The FC Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-2026 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the FC Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-2026 match?