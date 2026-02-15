Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The FA Cup Match Live In India?

Arsenal will seek to get back to winning ways when they take on Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup 4th round at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners played out a 1-1 draw with Brentford in the last Premier League match and will hope to reach the FA Cup Round of 16 for the first time since 2020.

Arsenal have had a good run of form this season and will also face off against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final. They are also leading the Premier League title charge, but City are just four points adrift of second-placed Manchester City. The Gunners have had some injury concerns, but Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka returned in the last match. William Saliba missed the Brentford clash due to illness, but he is expected to return in this match.

Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic FA Cup Live Streaming Details

When will the FA Cup match between Arsenal and Wigan Athletic be played?

The FA Cup match between Arsenal and Wigan Athletic will be played on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

Where will the FA Cup match between Arsenal and Wigan Athletic take place?

The FA Cup fixture between Arsenal and Wigan Athletic will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London.

What time will the Arsenal and Wigan Athletic FA Cup clash start?

The FA Cup clash between Arsenal and Wigan Athletic is scheduled to kick off at 10 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic FA Cup clash in India?

The FA Cup fixture between Arsenal and Wigan Athletic can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream the FA Cup match between Arsenal and Wigan Athletic in India?