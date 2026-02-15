Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2025-26 Match Live In India?

Matchday 1 of 13 action continues in the recently kicked-off Indian Super League 2025-26 season. Football action returns to the iconic Sree Kanteerava Stadium, with Bengaluru FC hosting Sporting Club Delhi in Bengaluru. The fixture would mark the debut of the Sporting Club Delhi in the ISL after being rebranded from Hyderabad FC as the new season kicks off.

Bengaluru FC kicks off their fresh ISL campaign at home and is keen to make a strong statement as they kick off the new season. The side missed out on the title last year and would be determined to make a push early on. They were defeated by the Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the summit clash.

With veteran stars like Sunil Chhetri and the goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu expected to play pivotal roles, their clinical attacking play and solid defensive unit would be crucial for them to kickstart their campaign on a winning note.

Sporting Club Delhi brings renewed energy after undergoing a major rebrand and shifting base from Hyderabad to Delhi. It would be a major challenge for the side as they will face off against a well-established ISL side.

SCD boasts unpredictability and has the hunger to prove that they are here to stay in the Indian Super League and can go up against stalwarts like Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi, ISL 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

When will the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Sporting Club Delhi be played?

The opener between Bengaluru FC and Sporting Club Delhi will take place on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

Where will the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Sporting Club Delhi take place?

The ISL fixture between Bengaluru FC and Sporting Club Delhi will take place at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, India.

When will the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Sporting Club Delhi start?

The opening match of the ISL 2025-26 fixture between Bengaluru FC and Sporting Club Delhi will start from 07:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Sporting Club Delhi can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream the match between Bengaluru FC and Sporting Club Delhi?