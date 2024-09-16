sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid | Kejriwal Resignation |

Published 00:03 IST, September 16th 2024

Arsenal weathers pressure to beat Tottenham 1-0 in feisty north London derby

Arsenal is leaving archrival Tottenham’s stadium with a win for the third season in a row after Gabriel Magalhaes' second-half header settled a feisty and physical north London derby in the Premier League on Sunday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Arsenal weathers pressure to beat Tottenham 1-0 in feisty north London derby
Arsenal weathers pressure to beat Tottenham 1-0 in feisty north London derby | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

00:03 IST, September 16th 2024