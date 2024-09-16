Published 00:03 IST, September 16th 2024
Arsenal weathers pressure to beat Tottenham 1-0 in feisty north London derby
Arsenal is leaving archrival Tottenham’s stadium with a win for the third season in a row after Gabriel Magalhaes' second-half header settled a feisty and physical north London derby in the Premier League on Sunday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Arsenal weathers pressure to beat Tottenham 1-0 in feisty north London derby | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:03 IST, September 16th 2024