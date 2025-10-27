Updated 27 October 2025 at 18:09 IST
Xabi Alonso Receives Widespread Praise Following Real Madrid's Thumping Win Over Barcelona In El Clásico: 'It Was Duel Between Men And Boys'
Real Madrid clinched a 2-1 win over FC Barcelona in the El Clásico at La Liga on October 26.
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: Real Madrid clinched a dominating victory over FC Barcelona in the recently concluded El Clásico at La Liga on Sunday, October 26, at the iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.
Mbappe, Bellingham Star As Real Madrid Beat Barcelona In El Clásico
Los Blancos had control of the match from the very first moment. Kylian Mbappe made the breakthrough in the 22nd minute of the game. However, Barcelona's Fermin Lopez equalized the scoreline in the 38th minute after a defensive lapse from Real Madrid players.
Minutes before the end of the first half, Jude Bellingham scored the winner, helping Real Madrid clinch three points from the match. In the second half, Barcelona tried to get the back of the net, but Real Madrid solidified their backline, giving no chance to the Catalans.
Xavi Alonso Receives Praise After Los Blancos' Win Over Catalans
Former Arsenal head coach and football pundit, Arsene Wenger, said that the El Clásico was between men and boys. He added that the hosts defended well in the game.
"El Clasico was a bit like a duel between men and boys. Real Madrid's defense was much stronger than Barcelona's," Arsene Wenger said as quoted by Goal.com.
He added that the Catalans looked ineffective while attacking, even though they had more ball possession. Wenger also showered praise on Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso for balancing the team very well.
"In attack, Madrid always looked capable of scoring, while Barcelona seemed ineffective. They had a lot of possession, but never really seemed capable of scoring. I give credit to Xabi Alonso. He balanced the team well to end up being superior. They defended well, pressed their opponents and created dangerous chances, scoring two goals and missing a penalty...," he added.
Following the win, Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of La Liga standings to five points. Los Blancos hold the top spot in the table with 27 points after playing 10 matches in the league. Real Madrid will play against Valencia in their upcoming La Liga match on November 2.
