'Many Things Happening On And Off Pitch': Vinicius Jr Justifies His 'Moment OF Madness' After Controversial Substitution In El Clasico

Real Madrid look unstoppable at the moment, and their dominant victory against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium goes on to cement the fact that their opposition will have to come up with something special.

From 10 games in the ongoing 2025 La Liga season, Los Blancos have won nine games and have 27 points to their name. Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe scored goals for Real Madrid, whereas Barcelona ended with only one goal to their name, which was scored by Fermin Lopez, who continues to be in red-hot form

Vinicius Jr. Issues Clarification For El Clasico Meltdown

The biggest highlight of the game was Vinicius Jr’s reaction after he was substituted in the 72nd minute of the game. Vinicius was playing well, and Xabi Alonso's decision to call him back rubbed the winger in a very wrong way. With tempers flaring all around the ground, Vinicius couldn't hold himself back, and his antics left Alonso nothing but embarrassed.

Real Madrid were already leading by a goal, and Xabi Alonso's decision of calling Vinicius back might've easily gone the other way. After the game ended, Vinicius gave his side of the story.

"This is how the Clasico is; there are many things happening on and off the pitch. We try to maintain balance, but that's not always possible. We didn't want to offend anyone, neither the young players nor the fans. We know that when we step onto the pitch, we have to play our role, and that's how it was today," said Vinicius.

After being withdrawn from the match, Vinicius, who was absolutely miffed, made his way into the dressing room despite sitting with his teammates on the bench.

Alonso Defends Vinicius After El Clasico Antics