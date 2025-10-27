'Hala Madrid Siempre': Jude Bellingham Fires Three-Word Message After Real Madrid Outplay Hansi Flick's Barcelona At Santiago Bernabeu

Hostilities were at display after Real Madrid registered a 2-1 victory against their arch-rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu. Tempers flared and emotions ran high as Barcelona tried their very best to turn the tables around and decimate the 'Los Blancos' in their den, but Xabi Alonso's men were nothing short of perfect.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid is always an intense affair, but Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal's final verbal volley before the high-stakes clash made situation worse for the visitors. The Spanish youngster sparked serious fury by accusing Los Blancos of “stealing and complaining” courtesy of the never-ending controversy related to refereeing in Spain.

Jude Bellingham Sends Blunt Message To Barcelona

Barcelona headed into the halftime with a one-goal lead, but the eyeballs were constantly fixated on them. As things have been in the 2025-26 season of the La Liga, Barcelona have scored two-thirds of their goals in the second half. Real Madrid, on the other hand, had a dismal record of conceding two-thirds of their goals in the second half prior to the Barcelona vs Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham, who is returning from a shoulder injury, scored a vital goal in the Real Madrid vs Barcelona game and proved that he is back to his best. Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso hailed El Clasico match-winner and how good he has been so far. "We saw it against Juventus, and today, and against Getafe, in the last week he’s had three very good games," said Alonso after the game.

The Real Madrid players were seemingly miffed with Yamal's comments, and after the match ended, players from both sides had a go at each other, but they were later separated. Jude Bellingham took to his social media account and shared a post with the caption "Talk is cheap. HALA MADRID SIEMPRE!!! (Hala Madrid Always)"

Los Blancos Stamp Their Domination On La Liga