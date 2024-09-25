sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Coldplay Fever | India-China Ties | US Elections | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | Middle-East Tensions | J&K Assembly Polls | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 06:05 IST, September 25th 2024

Arteta responds to 'dark arts' taunts by Man City as injuries mount for Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta bristled at suggestions his team used “dark arts” in the feisty English Premier League match at Manchester City, saying he preferred to look at “facts” rather than opinions.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mikel Arteta for Arsenal
Mikel Arteta for Arsenal | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

06:05 IST, September 25th 2024