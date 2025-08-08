AS Monaco vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Club Friendly Match In India?

AS Monaco will face Inter Milan in a pre-season friendly at the Stade Louis II On Friday. The match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST.

Inter haven't played any matches in the pre-season so far and the match against Monaco will therefore pose a stern test for Cristian Chivu and men. Inter finished just one point behind Napoli in the Serie A last season and were hammered by PSG in the Champions League final.

On the other hand, AS Monaco have been boosted by the signing of Paul Pogba, who ended his long exile and signed for the Ligue 1 outfit. The former Manchester United midfielder is building his fitness ahead of the season and is unlikely to start the match. AS Monaco will strat their Ligue 1 campaign against Le Havre on August 16 and will hope to enter the season on a positive note.

