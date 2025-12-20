'At The End Of The Season, We'll See': Manchester City Boss Breaks Silence On Exit Rumors Ahead Of West Ham Clash

Amid the uncertainty about whether or not Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will continue at Etihad next season, rumors suggest that the club has been looking for the Spaniard's successor. When asked about it, Guardiola shared that he was happy at the club and would like to stay in Manchester.

After a decade in England, Pep Guardiola has won six titles with the club and has been credited with changing the way football is played in the Premier League. In the pre-match conference, the former Barcelona manager shared that he expects the club to start looking for his successor when he decides to depart.

Notably, in November 2024, Guardiola signed a new contract with Manchester City, which runs until the end of 2026-27.

Pep Guardiola On His Future At Etihad

The manager responded to the claims, stating that discussions about his future had not been raised during daily conversations with the sporting director, Hugo Viana. Additionally, he added that he would assess the situation at the end of the campaign.

Guardiola shared, "I'm happy here, I want to stay here. What can I say? Always results decide. When it is the [end of the] chapter, the club will choose the best one to continue this incredible period in Man City."

He further added, “There have been rumours in the last years, many, many times, but I want to stay here. At the end of the season, we'll see.”

Pep Guardiola On City's Underwhelming Performance Last Season

Manchester City endured an underwhelming 2024-25 season, in which they failed to win any major domestic silverware for the first time since 2016.

When asked about it, Guardiola shared, "I'm excited because there is a margin to improve, to do it better. That is what I like. Last season was a really, really tough season, and I didn't give up, and I was there. This season is much better in terms of many things I'm seeing, and still I'm here."