'At Worst, I'll Be There Watching It Live': Lionel Messi Leaves The Door Open For Upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup

World Cup winner Lionel Messi recently opened up about whether or not he will be a part of the 2026 World Cup squad for Argentina. The former Barcelona legend, however, did not give any confirmation about the upcoming tournament.

While he did not provide a solid answer about his presence in the World Cup, Messi confirmed that he would not be available for a potential Finalissima between Spain and Argentina in March. The player explained that he would be coming into the game during Inter Miami's preseason; thus, he likely won't be fit enough to give it his all.

Additionally, Lionel Messi shared that he had been having discussions with Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni about the role he could have in the upcoming World Cup.

Lionel Messi Hopes To Play In World Cup 2026

The player, when asked if he plans on joining Argentina to defend their World Cup trophy, shared that he would love to be there with the team. He shared, "I hope I can be there. I've said before that I'd love to be there. At worst, I'll be there watching it live, but it will be special. The World Cup is special for everyone, for any country, especially for us, because we live it in a completely different way."

Furthermore, he revealed, "The truth is we've been talking about it. He [Scaloni] understands, and we've discussed it a lot. He always tells me that he would like me to be there in any role. We have a relationship of great trust, and we can talk about everything."

Messi On The Argentine Squad