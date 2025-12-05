Updated 5 December 2025 at 11:55 IST
Coppa Italia: SS Lazio Beat AC Milan To Sail Into Cup Quarterfinals After Controversial Corner
Lazio got revenge on AC Milan after Saturday’s Serie A defeat, knocking last year’s finalists out of the Coppa Italia.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
SS Lazio met AC Milan for the Coppa Italia round of 16 on December 4, 2025, after the former lost to the Milan side in the Serie A on Saturday. AC Milan won 1-0 in the Serie A clash after Lazio was denied a late penalty appeal.
In the Coppa Italia, Lazio player Mattia Zaccagni's late goal sent the home side to the quarter-finals, where they would face Bologna. Notably, Zaccagni’s strike handed Milan its first defeat since losing to Cremonese in August.
The corner, which was eventually converted, was deemed to be a bit controversial. AC Milan's defender Pervis Estupiñán had headed away a free kick, and the ball appeared to Lazio’s Alessio Romagnoli on the way out. The referee awarded a corner to the home team despite the ball hitting Romagnoli on its way out.
ALSO READ- Manchester United 1-1 West Ham: Magassa's Equaliser Denies Ruben Amorim's Side Crucial Premier League Win
Advertisement
Lazio Make The Most Out Of It
The home side made the most out of the corner awarded to them. In the 80th minute of the game, Zaccagni peeled off his marker before heading Nuno Tavares' corner past Maignan for the winner.
Just five days after AC Milan defeated the home side with the same scoreline in Serie A, Lazio's captain brilliantly exacted revenge for the loss to send his side to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.
Advertisement
ALSO READ- 'It's a Way of Me Being Healthy': Manchester United Coach Shares How Counters Backlash Ahead Of Premier League Clash With West Ham
Bologna Will Play Lazio In The Quarter-finals
Lazio will face defending champions Bologna after they both won their round of 16 matches. Notably, the defending champions came from behind to secure the 2-1 win against Parma.
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 5 December 2025 at 11:55 IST