Coppa Italia: SS Lazio Beat AC Milan To Sail Into Cup Quarterfinals After Controversial Corner

SS Lazio met AC Milan for the Coppa Italia round of 16 on December 4, 2025, after the former lost to the Milan side in the Serie A on Saturday. AC Milan won 1-0 in the Serie A clash after Lazio was denied a late penalty appeal.

In the Coppa Italia, Lazio player Mattia Zaccagni's late goal sent the home side to the quarter-finals, where they would face Bologna. Notably, Zaccagni’s strike handed Milan its first defeat since losing to Cremonese in August.

The corner, which was eventually converted, was deemed to be a bit controversial. AC Milan's defender Pervis Estupiñán had headed away a free kick, and the ball appeared to Lazio’s Alessio Romagnoli on the way out. The referee awarded a corner to the home team despite the ball hitting Romagnoli on its way out.

Lazio Make The Most Out Of It

The home side made the most out of the corner awarded to them. In the 80th minute of the game, Zaccagni peeled off his marker before heading Nuno Tavares' corner past Maignan for the winner.

Just five days after AC Milan defeated the home side with the same scoreline in Serie A, Lazio's captain brilliantly exacted revenge for the loss to send his side to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

Bologna Will Play Lazio In The Quarter-finals