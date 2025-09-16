Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League In India?

Arsenal will open their UEFA Champions League campaign with an away encounter against Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday. The Gunners have been tipped as one of the favourites for the Champions League title this season, and the North Londoners need to hit the ground running from the very first day.

Arsenal spent with their heart out in the summer, bringing the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi and Eberechi Eze. Mikel Arteta won't have the service of Ben White, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard due to injuries. Ernesto Valverede's Athletic Bilbao like to play fast-paced direct football and tends to be less possession-based. They will definitely fancy their chances on home turf, and both Inaki and Nico Williams will have some job to do.

Arsenal vs Athletic Club Champions League Live Streaming

When will the Arsenal vs Athletic Club Champions League Match be played?

The Champions League match between Athletic Club and Arsenal will be played on Tuesday.

Where will the Arsenal vs Athletic Club Champions League match be played?

The Champions League match between Athletic Club and Arsenal will take place at San Mames Stadium, Spain.

At what time will the Arsenal vs Athletic Club Champions League match be played?

The Champions League match between Athletic Club and Arsenal will start at 10:15 PM IST.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Arsenal vs Athletic Club Champions League match in India?

The live telecast of the Champions League match between Athletic Club and Arsenal will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will kick off at 10:15 PM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Athletic Club Champions League match in India?