Champions League: Arsenal, Real Madrid In Action, Juventus To Face Tricky Borussia Dortmund Test On Match Day 1

The UEFA Champions League has returned. Europe's premier tournament is all set to kick off this week, and reigning holders PSG will not have a walk in the park this season.

There will be a Premier League representation, as six Premier League clubs will participate in the Champions League this season. The traditional group stage phase was replaced by a league phase format, as one club will face eight different opponents, home and away.

Will This Be Arsenal's Time In Champions League?

Arsenal's Champions League disappointment has only grown over the years. The Gunners exited the UCL in the semifinal stage last season but will be one of the teams to watch out for since Mikel Arteta spent heavily in the summer to bolster the ranks. The addition of Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi and Noni Modueke is expected to hand the North Londoners a huge flexibility as they kick off their campaign against Athletic Bilbao.

Real Madrid To Start UCL Campaign At Home

Real Madrid have always been a dangerous side in the Champions League. The 15-time European champions have an almost errorless record when they start their UCL campaign at Santiago Bernabeu. They have lost just once in 26 matches, and their perfect start to their La Liga campaign should be the bedrock of their Champions League success this year. Madrid haven't lost against Marseille in Europe, and given their recent performance, they should have an easy outing.

Borussia Dortmund Hope To Reignite Champions League Dream Against Juventus

Juventus will be up against Borussia Dortmund in a rematch of the 1997 Champions League final. Juventus have beaten Dortmund six times in nine UEFA competitive fixtures and the Bianconeri will start the match as the favourites. Dortmund have only won one in the last six games against German opponents away from home and the onus will be on the Bundesliga side to turn the tide in their favour.

Champions League MatchDay One Fixture

Athletic Club vs Arsenal (10:15 PM, September 16)

PSV Eindhoven vs Union Saint-Gilloise (10:15 PM, September 16)

Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund (12:30 AM, September 17)

Real Madrid vs Marseille (12:30 AM, September 17)

Benfica vs Qarabağ (12:30 AM, September 17)