Athletic Club vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

UEFA Champions League action continues as another key fixture is on the cards. Athletic Club will host Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the upcoming fixture. The hosts are fighting for survival in the competition, while the defending champions PSG are yearning to extend their dominance in the European circuit.

The game will have significant weightage for the participating clubs. Peak action will ensue at the iconic San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, which will take place on December 11, 2025.

Athletic Club Set To Face PSG; A Battle Of Grit vs Flair To Ensue In UCL

Athletic Club is currently going through a rough campaign as they have picked up just one win in the last five matches they have played. Their inconsistency has made them weaker, and it will be a point of concern when they face a mighty heavyweight like PSG.

Expect the hosts to put up a spirited performance irrespective of their shortcomings. Going toe-to-toe against PSG will be tough, but they will look to channel the fans' energy during their performance.

PSG will enter Bilbao in red-hot form after winning four out of the five group matches. Under Lus Enrique's leadership, PSG's attacking unit has flourished consistently.

The Ligue 1 titans are coming off a solid 5-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. PSG will be the overwhelming favourites as they head into the competition.

Athletic Club vs PSG, UEFA Champions League: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Athletic Club vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Athletic Club vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 01:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Athletic Club vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Athletic Club vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will take place at San Mamés, Bilbao, Spain.

How To Watch The Athletic Club vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Athletic Club vs PSG UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.