Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone Breaks Silence After Angry Confrontation With Liverpool Fans: 'I'm A Human'

Diego Simeone was brandished a marching order in Atletico Madrid's 2-3 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League. A late Virgil van Dijk header secured a crucial victory for Arne Slot's Reds which could prove to be vital later in the tournament.

Diego Simeone Was Involved In A Scuffle At Anfield

Atletico came from two goal down to restore parity in the game. But a late goal from the home side appeared to have triggered a scuffle. A section of the supporters were engaged in a brawl with the Atletico manager and Anfield stewards had to intervene in order to take control of the situation. Simeone was eventually shown a red card talian referee Maurizio Mariani and TV footage showed Simeone confront a fan in the crowd .

The Atletico manager later insisted he was insulted by the Liverpool supporters. As quoted by the Associated Press, he said “I’m not really going to get into the exact nature of the insults. I don’t want to get in that discussion.

“I’ve got to stay in my place. I know what went on behind the manager’s bench. I can’t solve society’s problems in one press conference. I’ve got to live with it because it exists all the time.”

Liverpool, PSG Won, Bayern Munich Got The Better Of Chelsea

Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah scored just six minutes into the game as Liverpool surged into an early lead. But the Spanish team levelled the score with Marcos Llorente scoring a brace. But Virgil van Dijk ensured the home side left the stadium with full points with a brilliant header in the extra time.

In an other game, a Harry Kane brace subdued Chelsea as Bayern Munich raced away to a 3-1 win at Allianz Arena. Trevoh Chalobah scored a own goal to start the proceddings for the home side while Cole Palmer was on target for the visitors.

Defending champions PSG started their UCL campaign on a rampaging note, thrashing Atalanta 4-0. Marquinhos, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes and Gonçalo Ramos found the net at Parc des Princes.