Real Madrid started their UEFA Champions League campaign in style as they defeated Marseille 2-1. Madrid are trying to reclaim their UCL crown that they last won in 2022 against Liverpool in the summit clash. Despite Marseille opening the scoring in the game, Real Madrid came from behind and left them stunned in front of their home crowd.

The Los Blancos were reduced to 10 men after their skipper headbutted Marseille goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli, but Marseille failed to bank on the opportunity.

Kylian Mbappe Creates Real Madrid History

The Los Blancos also had a problematic start when Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled up with an injury just three minutes into the game. Despite Tim Weah giving Marseille an early lead, Kylian Mbappe was quick to score an equaliser on the penalty spot after Rodrygo had been fouled. Mbappe got another opportunity to convert a penalty after Facundo Medina was penalised for handball.

The UEFA Champions League trophy has continued to elude 26-year-old Kylian Mbappe so far and he will like to give his everything to win it. The two penalties meant that Mbappe has now scored 50 goals for the Los Blancos and he has become the faster player since the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo to achieve this feat for the Los Blancos.

The 2018 World Cup winner has achieved this record in 64 games. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, had scored 51 goals in 54 appearances for the Los Blancos back in 2010. "Mbappé hasn't been bad... in his best shape... with two goals. He has a tremendous impact on the rest and is in a good moment personally and football-wise. Happy to be with him and working day to day. We have a lot left and we're just getting started," said Real Madrid Manager Xabi Alonso as quoted by Movistar.

Dissecting Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid Career

The legendary Cristiano Ronaldo is Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer. CR7 was unveiled at the Santiago Bernabéu on 6 July 2009. Ronaldo played 438 games for the Los Blancos and he scored a total of 451 goals which averages over a goal a game.