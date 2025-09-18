Lionel Messi Transfer on Cards? Report Claims Argentine Football Icon Set to Get Multiyear Deal From Inter Miami

Lionel Messi, who is arguably the best footballer in the world, is all set to get an extension at Inter Miami. A report on ESPN claims, the club and Messi are working out a multiyear deal which would mean he would be with the club for more than one season. This is terrific news for the Inter Miami fans. No financial terms weren’t reported as yet.

Messi Rules at Inter Miami

The Argentine football icon joined the Inter Miami in 2023. Since then, he has had a golden run at the club in the Major League Soccer scoring 20 goals in 21 league games. He also has 11 assists to his name. For the Herons, overall, he has 41 goals and 27 assists.

Messi's impact at the club was seen straightaway when he helped the Herons win the 2023 Leagues Cup. Then, in the following season, he powered Inter Miami to triumph in the 2024 Supporters’ Shield. Having led Argentina to the title in the World Cup championship in 2022. He also has a couple of Copa America crowns to his name. He won the first in 2021 and then repeated the feat in 2024. Messi, who is often compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, has eight Ballon D'Or titles in his cabinet.

