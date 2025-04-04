Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga: Time, Predicted Lineups, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

Bayern Munich will take on Augsburg in a crucial Bundesliga game on Saturday. The Bavarians are just six points adrift of second placed Bayer Leverkusen and cannot afford to have any more slip-ups. The match will start at 12:00 AM IST on Saturday. Bayern narrowly edged out St. Pauli 3-2 in the last game and will be hoping to replicate their result once agaimn

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Live Streaming

The Bundesliga match between Augsburg and Bayern Munich will be held at the WWK Arena.

The Bundesliga match between Augsburg and Bayern Munich will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:00 AM IST.

The Bundesliga match between Augsburg and Bayern Munich will have a live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 12:00 AM IST.

The Bundesliga match between Augsburg and Bayern Munich will be available on ESPN+ in the USA.

The Bundesliga match between Augsburg and Bayern Munich will be available on Sky Sports in the UK.

Predicted Lineups

Augsburg: Dahmen; Matsima, Gouweleeuw, Zesiger; Wolf, Onyeka, Rexhbecaj, Giannoulis; Jensen, Claude-Maurice; Essende.