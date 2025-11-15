Australia-born Ryan Williams Named In Khalid Jamil's 23 Member India Squad For AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Against Bangladesh

Indian head coach Khalid Jamil has named a 23-member travelling contingent for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier against Bangladesh. Australia-born Ryan Williams, who recently pledged his allegiance to India, has been named in the Blue Tigers squad.

The Indian squad is expected to arrive in Dhaka prior to the match scheduled to be played on November 18. Williams' inclusion in the matchday squad is subject to the receipt of a No Objection Certificate from Football Australia and the subsequent approvals from FIFA and AFC.

Akash Mishra Returns To India Squad

Khalid Jamil can make a number of changes, given India are no longer in contention for a place in the AFC Asia Cup. They are currently last in Group C and are level with Bangladesh with two points.

Akash Mishra has made a return to the Indian Football Team squad after a prolonged absence on the sidelines. The Mumbai City FC left-back suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and had to undergo surgery, and missed action for 18 months.

Mishra spent the Super Cup on the bench for Mumbai City FC and has subsequently built up his fitness and could now make his first appearance for the Indian team. No Mohun Bagan Super Giant players have been named in the squad.

India Squad For 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier Against Bangladesh

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Sahil.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan.

Midfielders: Brison Fernandes, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam.