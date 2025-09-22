Ballon d'Or 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Award Ceremony In India?

The much-anticipated Ballon d’Or 2025 is just a few hours away, and the stakes will be pretty high this time. PSG star Ousmane Dembele and FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, alongside Raphinha, are dubbed as potential winners for this coveted award.

The France Football Magazine revealed the 30 nominees for the men's and women's Ballon d’Or last month, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah also stands a chance. The Ballon d’Or winner is decided by the voting of journalists, and Lionel Messi happens to have taken the most number of awards to his name, a record 8. Cristiano Ronaldo is not behind with 5, but neither of them has received a nomination this time.

PSG's Dembele had an outstanding last season, having netted 51 goals in 53 matches for the French giants. They won a domestic double of Ligue 1 and the French Cup, while they also romped their way to their maiden Champions League title. Yamal could dethrone Ronaldo to become the youngest ever to receive the Ballon d’Or award, as it stands. The 18-year-old has been a revelation and could get past the former Brazilian who took home his first Ballon d’Or at 21 years, 3 months, 5 days.

Ballon d’Or 2025 Live Streaming

When will the Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony take place?

The Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony will take place on Monday.

Where will the Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony take place?

The Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony will be held at Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris.

At what time will the Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony take place?

The Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony will start at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday.

How to watch the live telecast of the Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony in India?

The Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1 channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony in India?