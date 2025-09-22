Ballon D’or 2025: Here's How Much Prize Money The Winner Of The Prestigious Trophy In Men's And Women's Category Will Earn

Spanish midfielders Rodri and Aitana Bonmatí with the Ballon d’Or award | Image: Associated Press

The countdown for 69th edition Ballon d'Or 2025 has begun and all the top footballers of the world will gather in the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris to celebrate the top achievers of the sport. Paris Saint Germain's Ousmane Dembele and young Barcelona forwards Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are currently being considered as favourites to win the iconic trophy.

This is the second consecutive time when Real Madrid will give the prestigious event a pass as they feel that their top star Mbappe is not being treated properly.

Ballon d'Or 2025: Here's The Prize Money For Winner In Men's And Women's Category

There is a misconception that the winner of Ballon d'Or is awarded with a huge purse of money, but it is untrue. The winner of the Ballon d'Or in men's and women's category will get no direct financial compensation. The winners in both categories will only get the statuette as a symbol of prestige which has an estimated value of over 3,000 euros.

The Impact Of Winning The Ballon d'Or

The impact of winning the Ballon d'Or is immense in a footballer's life. Winning the prestigious trophy also means that it elevates the status of the player and give him/her a global recognition which outweighs the absence of a direct financial compensation.

Ballon d'Or 2025: Here's The Complete List

Ousmane Dembele (PSG), Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Desire Doue (PSG), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Joao Neves (PSG), Pedri (Barcelona), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Michael Olise (Bayern), Raphinha (Barcelona), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Fabian Ruiz (PSG), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool), Vitinha (PSG).

Here's When And Where To Watch Ballon d'Or 2025 In India