Ballon d’Or 2025: FC Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal Likely To Emulate Ronaldo, Lionel Messi's Unique Milestone

Ballon d’Or 2025: The stage is set for the biggest football awards ceremony, as only a few hours are left before the start of the 69th edition of the Ballon d’Or.

Earlier, the France Football magazine revealed the nominations for all the award categories.

FC Barcelona prodigy, Lamine Yamal, has an opportunity to receive the prestigious award at the age of 18.

The youngster had a stunning 2024-2025 season with FC Barcelona. Last season, Yamal scored 18 goals and made 21 assists after appearing in 55 games.

Overall, he has played 109 matches for Barcelona, netting 27 goals. With the Catalan-based club, the youngster won La Liga and the Copa Del Rey with FC Barcelona in the 2024-2025 season.

Can Lamine Yamal Etch His Name In Record Book

In the next few hours, Yamal has a great chance to etch his name in the history books by winning the Ballon d’Or 2025.

Yamal could become the first 18-year-old to win the iconic Ballon d’Or award in its 69 years of existence.

It's the former Brazilian striker, Ronaldo Nazario, who still remains the youngest footballer to get his hands on the prestigious title. Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or award when he was 21 years, 3 months, 5 days in 1997.

Former England international, Michael Owen, is the second youngest footballer to win the award. Owen won it at the age of 22 years, 4 days. Argentine legend stands in the third place on the chart after winning his first Ballon d’Or award in 2009 at the age of 22 years, 5 months, 7 days.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is the sixth-youngest player to win the iconic title. The Portuguese superstar won his first Ballon d’Or in 2008 at the age of 23 years, 9 months, 29 days.

Few Hours Left Before The Start Of Ballon d'Or 2025 Award Ceremony

Now, Lamine Yamal has the opportunity to leapfrog Ronaldo Nazario, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo in the chart.