Pep Guardiola Registers Unwanted Record As Manchester City Manager After Arsenal Pull Off Stoppage Time Heist In Emirates Stadium

Manchester City, once considered a dominant force in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola, are having a bittersweet campaign so far. From their five matches in the 2025/26 season of the Premier League, Manchester City have seven points to their name.

A 1-1 draw against 'The Gunners', Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, might have helped them enter the Top 10, but their problems at the moment look far from over. It is also City's worst return since the 2006/07 season.

Pep Guardiola Registers Two Unwanted Records As Manchester City Manager

Despite taking a ninth-minute lead after Erling Haaland's stellar goal, Manchester City failed to capitalize. A 93rd-minute equaliser from Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli foiled Pep Guardiola and Manchester City's plans of securing a victory at the Emirates Stadium. City were cruising in the first half, but for some reason, Guardiola decided to change his tactics and it resulted in Arsenal levelling the game in stoppage time.

Guardiola switched to a 5-5-0 formation in the 76th minute and followed it by calling Haaland back. Guardiola then sent on defensive midfielder Nico Gonzalez. As far as the statistics go, Manchester City ended with only 32.8% possession, the lowest by any team managed by Pep Guardiola. Interestingly, this is the fifth consecutive time that Manchester City have failed to secure a victory against Arsenal. This is also the first time that Manchester City, under Guardiola, have failed to secure a victory after five consecutive games against a particular side in the Premier League.

Guardiola Praises Arsenal

After the City vs Arsenal clash ended in a draw, Guardiola praised Arsenal. "I think the result is fair. In general, Arsenal were better. Hats off to our team for the resilience. It's so difficult when you're not effective with high pressing," said Guardiola after the game.