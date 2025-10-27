Barcelona Assistant Coach Defends Lamine Yamal After El Clásico Drubbing: 'It Was Not So Easy For Him'

Real Madrid marked their authority with a 2-1 win over FC Barcelona in a temper-flared El Clasico at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. Madrid have extended their lead to five points at the top of the La Liga table.

Barcelona Assistant Coach Defended Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal was the centre of attraction due to his verbal war with Real Madrid players. Barcelona won all four EL Clasico's last season but were far from impressive in the blockbuster clash. Yamal was not in the thick of thinhgs and failed to muster a single shot on target, which described his struggles.

The Spanish international had made comments on how Real Madrid players keep complaining despite getting advantages from debatable refereeing decisions. Yamal was the subject of jeering and booing throughout the match and now Barcelona assistant coach Marcus Sorg came out in his defence.

As quoted by ESPN, he said, "It could be [that], probably a little bit, because he is also learning to deal with the audience, the shouting and whistles from spectators," Sorg said of whether the atmosphere had affected Yamal.

"It's normal. Normally he's very motivated and plays well. Today it was not so easy for him."

Real Madrid Ended EL Clasico Drought With A 2-1 Win

Madrid took the lead at the stroke of 21 minutes when Bellingham fed a delightful through to Kylian Mbappe. The French star didn't make a mistake and glided it past the Barcelona keeper to make it 1-0. Marcus Rashford continued his sensational form and laid the ball to Fermin Lopez, who hit the target from close range.

