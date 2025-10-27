Lamine Yamal To Buy €14m Mansion Owned By Shakira And Former Barcelona Star Gerard Pique: Report

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal is currently one of the most bankable stars in the world of football currently. The 18-year-old Spanish player happens to be one of the sport's best-paid and most marketable assets, courtesy of few memorable performances that he has put up on the football pitch.

The teenager recently irked a lot of Real Madrid fans and players with his distasteful comments on the Los Blancos before the El Clasico of the 2025-26 La Liga Season.

Lamine Yamal To Buy Gerard Pique And Shakira's Mansion: Report

As reported by Spanish publication El Pais, the Barcelona superstar is all set to buy the mansion once shared by Blaugrana legend Gerard Pique and his ex-wife, Shakira. Both Gerard Pique and Shakira shared the mansion during the course of their relationship, from 2010 to 2022. The former couple had listed the complex for sale as soon as they decided to part ways with each other.

After Gerard Pique and his ex-wife Shakira called it a day in 2022, the mansion was listed for sale and was assigned a price tag of €14 million. The teenage Barcelona superstar is believed to have his own taste and requirements, and hence he is expected to spend a significant sum for renovation of the property.

Yamal, who is considered as one of the most bankable assets, earns a fair deal from his commercial engagements too. According to Forbes, his overall yearly earnings could climb to $43m (£32m), and he will break into the top 10 of the sport's highest-paid players for the first time. Yamal will join the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Jude Bellingham.

