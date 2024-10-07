sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Election Results | J&K Election Results | Haryana Election Results | Hurricane Milton | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 23:47 IST, October 7th 2024

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres sidelined because of thigh injury

Forward Ferran Torres will be sidelined because of a right thigh injury sustained in Barcelona's victory over Alaves in the Spanish league, the club said Monday. Torres had to be replaced five minutes into the 3-0 win at Alaves on Sunday, when striker Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Barcelona forward Ferran Torres sidelined because of thigh injury
undefined | Image: undefined
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:47 IST, October 7th 2024