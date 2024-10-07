Published 23:47 IST, October 7th 2024
Barcelona forward Ferran Torres sidelined because of thigh injury
Forward Ferran Torres will be sidelined because of a right thigh injury sustained in Barcelona's victory over Alaves in the Spanish league, the club said Monday. Torres had to be replaced five minutes into the 3-0 win at Alaves on Sunday, when striker Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick.
