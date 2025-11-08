Barcelona Manager Hansi Flick Sends Strict Lamine Yamal Message To Spain Ahead Of World Cup Qualifiers: 'It’s Not Over'

FC Barcelona will have a tough task to cut out when they take on Celta Vigo in a La Liga encounter. The Catalans played out a 3-3 draw with Club Brugge in the Champions League and are already five points behind Real Madrid in the La Liga table.

Hansi Flick Sends Lamine Yamal Message To Spain National Team

Barcelona have encountered rigorous injury issues throughout this season. A number of players are being treated in the injury room, and Hansi Flick could miss up to six players. Yamal returned in the mid-week Champions League fixture against Club Brugge, having dealt with a persistent groin issue.

He has also been called up to the Spain squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, and the Barcelona manager has urged La Roja to take care of the player's injury.

“He changed his discipline, it’s much better now, he’s really training good.

“He comes back to the best level, but it’s not over, we have to take care of this injury, not only us but also the national team."

FC Barcelona held Their First Practice At Renovated Camp Nou

Barcelona held their first practice session at Camp Nou on Friday and over 20000 supporters were present to witness the team's first practice session at the revamped facility. The new stadium, when fully operational, will hold 105,000 supporters at the stadium.