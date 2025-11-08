Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?

Xabi Alonso and Kylian Mbappe during Real Madrid's defeat to Rayo Vallecano | Image: AP

La Liga 2025-2026: Rayo Vallecano will lock horns against Real Madrid in their upcoming La Liga fixture at the Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid, on Sunday, November 9.

The match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid will kick off at 8:45 PM IST. Los Blancos have an edge over their upcoming opponents. Real Madrid clinched 15 wins against Rayo Vallecano, while three matches ended in a draw. Vallecano sealed only two wins.

Rayo Vallecano clinched three wins and conceded one defeat in their previous five matches. Vallecano are coming into this match after 3-2 win over Lech Poznan, on November 7. In the La Liga standings, Rayo Vallecano hold 10th place on the standings with 14 points after 11 matches.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Real Madrid had a stunning start to the season. In their past five matches, Los Blancos clinched four wins and one defeat. Real Madrid are coming into this match after a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid, La Liga Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will take place on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

Where Will The Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will take place at the Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid, Spain.

What Time Will The Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Start?

The Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 8:45 PM IST on Sunday.

Where Can You Watch The Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?