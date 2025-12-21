Updated 21 December 2025 at 20:21 IST
Barcelona Rocked by Injury News as Andreas Christensen Ruled Out With ACL Damage
Christensen made his first start since September in Tuesday's Copa del Rey clash against Guadalajara, scoring the first goal in the 2-0 win.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Hansi Flick’s defensive plans were handed a heavy blow with the news of defender Andreas Christensen's ACL injury during training. The timeline for the defender's recovery is currently uncertain, adding another concern to the already injury-ridden season.
Notably, Christensen made his first start since September in Tuesday's Copa del Rey clash against Guadalajara, scoring the first goal in the 2-0 win. However, Barcelona revealed that the player suffered an "unfortunate twist of the knee" in training this weekend, thus ruling him out of Barcelona's clash against Villarreal and for the foreseeable future.
ALSO READ- Villarreal vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?
FC Barcelona On Andreas Christensen's Injury
In their statement, the La Liga club shared, "After tests carried out on the player, a conservative course of treatment has been chosen. The player's recovery time will depend on his development."
Advertisement
Notably, this is the latest in a string of injuries that Christensen suffered in his two-year spell at Barcelona so far. The Danish centre-back only appeared in six matches across all competitions last season, mainly due to an Achilles problem, while a calf injury sidelined him earlier in the current campaign.
The recent injury comes at an awkward moment as the player had been a regular feature so far this season since returning from his previous injury, making 17 appearances across all competitions. This included 12 in La Liga, four in the Champions League, and one in the Copa del Rey.
Advertisement
ALSO READ- Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Bundesliga Match In India?
Who Could Replace Christensen?
With the former Chelsea player out, converted full-backs, Pau Cubarsí and Gerard Martín, are currently the preferred option for the backline pair. Jules Koundé and Eric García could also be used in the backline if the need arises.
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 21 December 2025 at 20:21 IST