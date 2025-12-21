Barcelona Rocked by Injury News as Andreas Christensen Ruled Out With ACL Damage

Hansi Flick’s defensive plans were handed a heavy blow with the news of defender Andreas Christensen's ACL injury during training. The timeline for the defender's recovery is currently uncertain, adding another concern to the already injury-ridden season.

Notably, Christensen made his first start since September in Tuesday's Copa del Rey clash against Guadalajara, scoring the first goal in the 2-0 win. However, Barcelona revealed that the player suffered an "unfortunate twist of the knee" in training this weekend, thus ruling him out of Barcelona's clash against Villarreal and for the foreseeable future.

FC Barcelona On Andreas Christensen's Injury

In their statement, the La Liga club shared, "After tests carried out on the player, a conservative course of treatment has been chosen. The player's recovery time will depend on his development."

Notably, this is the latest in a string of injuries that Christensen suffered in his two-year spell at Barcelona so far. The Danish centre-back only appeared in six matches across all competitions last season, mainly due to an Achilles problem, while a calf injury sidelined him earlier in the current campaign.

The recent injury comes at an awkward moment as the player had been a regular feature so far this season since returning from his previous injury, making 17 appearances across all competitions. This included 12 in La Liga, four in the Champions League, and one in the Copa del Rey.

Who Could Replace Christensen?