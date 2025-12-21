Updated 21 December 2025 at 14:31 IST
Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Bundesliga Match In India?
Bayern Munich will face off against relegation-threatened Heidenheim in a Bundesliga match on Sunday. Get all telecast details here.
Bayern Munich will aim to end the year on a high when they take on Heidenheim in a Bundesliga clash on Sunday. The Bavarians are topping the German top flight and could extend their lead to nine points with a win.
Bayern will be without their number one, Manuel Neuer, while Nicolas Jackson is on national duty with Senegal at the African Cup of Nations. Konrad Laimer will not be available after accumulating five yellow cards, while Jamal Musiala is on a recovery period after breaking his calf bone.
Heidenheim have picked up two wins in their last three matches and will definitely fancy their chances on home turf. They defeated Freiburg 2-1 in the last home match and will now welcome the defending German champions.
Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga Live Streaming & Telecast Details
When Will The Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025-26 Match Take Place?
The Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025-26 match will take place on Sunday, December 21, 2025.
Where Will The Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025-26 Match Take Place?
The Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025-26 match will take place at the Voith Arena.
What Time Will The Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025-26 Match Start?
The Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025-26 match will start at 10 PM IST on Sunday.
Where Can You Watch The Live Streaming Of Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025-26 Match?
The Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025-26 match will be live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.
Where Can The Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?
The Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025-26 match can be live on the Sony LIV website and app, with a subscription.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 21 December 2025 at 14:31 IST