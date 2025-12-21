Villarreal vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, third left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Guadalajara in Copa del Rey | Image: AP

La Liga 2025-2026: Villarreal will lock horns with FC Barcelona in the upcoming La Liga fixture at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal on Sunday, December 21.

The match between Villarreal and FC Barcelona will kick off at 8:45 PM IST. The two teams have faced each other 30 times, out of which Villarreal clinched three wins, and Barcelona sealed 23 games. Meanwhile, four matches ended in a draw.

Villarreal have clinched just two wins and conceded two defeats in their previous five fixtures, while one game ended in a draw. Villarreal are coming into this match after a 2-1 defeat to Racing Santander in the Copa Del Rey on December 17. Villarreal hold the third place on the La Liga 2025-2026 standings with 35 points from 15 matches.

On the other hand, FC Barcelona are unbeaten in their previous five matches. The Catalans are coming into this match after a 2-0 Guadalajara in the Copa Del Rey fixture on December 17. Barcelona hold the top spot in the La Liga standings with 43 points from 17 matches.

Villarreal vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Villarreal vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Villarreal vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will take place on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Where Will The Villarreal vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Villarreal vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will take place at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal, Spain.

What Time Will The Villarreal vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Start?

The Villarreal vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 8:45 PM IST on Sunday.

Where Can You Watch The Villarreal vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Villarreal vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Villarreal vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?