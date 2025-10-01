Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain: Here's The Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record For The Heavyweight UEFA Champions League Clash

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, two heavyweight sides, are all set to clash with each other in their next UEFA Champions League clash. Defending champions of the UCL title, Paris Saint-Germain will face their biggest and toughest test against Barcelona. Both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are coming off victories, and they will feel extremely confident of winning the high-profile clash. PSG recently defeated Auxerre 2-0 at the Parc des Princes, whereas Barcelona outplayed Real Sociedad at Reale Arena.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona: Head-To-Head

Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain are on the cusp of joining the Los Blancos, aka Real Madrid, in a unique list. The defending champions can become the only team after Real Madrid to retain the coveted UEFA Champions League title in the modern era. Madrid have the credit of winning it three consecutive times from 2016-18. PSG can become only the second team in the tournament's history to win two back-to-back UCL titles.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have met each other on 13 occasions in the past. The Spanish giants have the bragging rights with five victories, PSG, on the other hand, have won four games, and the remaining four games have ended in a draw. In their UCL clash, Paris Saint-Germain have a chance of nullifying Barcelona's lead.

ALSO READ | Antoine Griezmann Registers New Career Milestone As Atletico Madrid Demolish Eintracht Frankfurt In Champions League Game

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona: Predicted Starting Lineup

Paris Saint-Germain: Chevalier; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Lee, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Mbaye, Ramos, Barcola

Chevalier; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Lee, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Mbaye, Ramos, Barcola Barcelona: Szczęsny; Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Araújo, Gerard Martin; Pedri, De Jong, Olmo, Rashford, Lamine Yamal; Lewandowski

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona: Team News

The defending champions have sustained a few injury issues heading into the high-profile clash. The likes of Désiré Doué, Marquinhos are likely ruled out of the game, whereas Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves and Vitinha are expected to regain full fitness prior to their Champions League clash against the Spanish side.

Just like the defending champions, Barcelona too have injury issues and will possibly play a depleted side. Marc-André ter Stegen, Gavi, Joan Garcia, Fermin Lopez and Raphinha are likely to miss this heavyweight clash.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona: Here's The Score Prediction