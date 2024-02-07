Updated January 18th, 2024 at 21:10 IST
Barcelona vs Unionistas Live Streaming: How to watch Copa del Rey match in India, UK and USA?
The Barcelona vs Unionistas match in Copa del Rey will take place at the Estadio Municipal Reina Sofia -- Salamanca, Spain on January 19.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Barcelona is set to return to the field on Friday, aiming to bounce back from the disappointment of their 4-1 defeat in the Spanish Supercopa against Real Madrid last weekend. Unionistas of Salamanca will be the hosts for this Copa del Rey last 16 clash, and the potential for an upset is a concern for Xavi, who is facing growing pressure at the helm of Spotify Camp Nou.
3 things you need to know
Advertisement
- Barcelona were defeated 4-1 by their arch-rivals Real Madrid in the last outing
- This was Barcelona's third consecutive defeat in El Clasico
- Unionistas are unbeaten in their last four matches across tournaments
Also Read: 'Ronaldo was in moment of sadness when he came': Al-Nassr coach lifts lid on CR7's mental state
Advertisement
Barcelona vs Unionistas Live Streaming: All Details you need to know
When will the Barcelona vs Unionistas match in Copa del Rey take place?
The Barcelona vs Unionistas Spanish Supercopa Round of 16 Match will take place on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 12:00 AM IST.
Where will the Barcelona vs Unionistas match in Copa del Rey take place?
The Barcelona vs Unionistas match in Copa del Rey will take place at the Estadio Municipal Reina Sofia -- Salamanca, Spain.
How to watch the Barcelona vs Unionistas live telecast on TV in India?
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast in India to watch the Barcelona vs Unionistas match in Copa del Rey.
Also Read: We are looking for more attack-minded players: Stimac
Advertisement
How to watch Barcelona vs Unionistas live streaming in India?
Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Barcelona vs Unionistas match in Copa del Rey via the FanCode app and website.
Advertisement
How to watch Barcelona vs Unionistas live streaming in the UK?
Unfortunately, there will be no live streaming or telecast of the Barcelona vs Unionistas in the UK. The updates can be followed on their official social media pages. The Barcelona vs Unionistas match will start at 8:30 om GMT.
Advertisement
How to watch Barcelona vs Unionistas live streaming in the USA?
Fans in the USA can watch the Barcelona vs Unionistas match in Copa del Rey via ESPN2. The live stream of the match will be available via ESPN+ from 3:30 pm EST.
Advertisement
Barcelona vs Unionistas: Predicted XIs
Barcelona's Predicted XI: Pena; Fort, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Lopez, Romeu, Pedri; Torres, Roque, Felix
Advertisement
Unionistas' Predicted XI: Martinez; Camus, Mayor, Gimenez, Jimenez; Nespral, Villar; Planas, Serrano, Gomez; Slavy
Advertisement
Published January 18th, 2024 at 21:10 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.