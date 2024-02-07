Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 10:04 IST

We are looking for more attack-minded players: Stimac

India head coach Igor Stimac on Wednesday said his team has a "coupe of players" with few injury issues but that will not stop them from going all out in an attempt to secure full points against Uzbekistan in the AFC Asian Cup here on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India
Igor Stimac
Igor Stimac | Image:AIFF
  • 3 min read
India lost their opening game against tournament favourites Australia 0-2 after a spirited performance, while higher-ranked Uzbekistan are coming off a goal-less draw with Syria.

Blue Tigers head coach Igor Stimac said, "It is a huge match for us. The first game was an experience for the boys, and now we face another difficult match. Uzbekistan are a very competitive side, and since they did not gain a victory in their last game, we expect them to put a lot of pressure on us.

"But our boys are ready for the challenge. We are happy for this opportunity that lies ahead of us, and our mentality will be to win the game and get three points." India currently occupy the bottom spot in the group while Syria and Uzbekistan are second and third respectively.

The race for the top three spots, however, remains wide open in Group B.

The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams from the six groups, will book a spot in the Round of 16, which leaves the doors for qualification wide open.

While India (ranked 102) gave a good account of themselves against a higher-ranked Australian side (ranked 25), Stimac left the door open for changes to the starting XI.

"We do have a couple of players with some issues after the Australia game, so we will see what team we will go with against Uzbekistan," said Stimac.

"Uzbekistan dominated Syria with 65 percent possession in their last game and had many shots on goal, but Syria are also a physical side and played a 4-4-2 formation with strong counterattacks. But this game will be different." Stimac outlined the importance of playing with an attacking mindset.

"What we are looking for are more attack-minded players. We also saw against Australia that instead of just clearing the ball, we could find the flanks.

"We did that in the first half, but there was no intent to do the same in the second," said Stimac.

"If that happens, they will keep coming and you keep getting tired." India custodian Amrinder Singh, who last featured in the World Cup Qualifier against Qatar, said, "It's a big game for us tomorrow, and we are looking forward to it. We have studied what Uzbekistan did in the game against Syria, prepared our own strategies, and are ready for the game." The gloveman, who is always in competition for the number one shirt with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, feels that they feed off the competition between each other to remain at the top level.

"Of course, there can only be one spot, but Gurpreet and I share a healthy competition, which motivates both of us to keep improving," said Amrinder. 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 23:50 IST

